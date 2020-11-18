Tallmadge approves Charter Review Commission members

Tallmadge City Council has approved Mayor David Kline's recommendations for the Charter Review Commission, which meets every 10 years to determine if revisions or amendments are necessary.

Members will include Steve Clark, Helen Fire, Robert Higham, Kathryn Kuzior-Lindhe, Serif Krkic, Megan Raber, Theodore Roy, Kimberly Sabetta, Randy Sarvis, Meghan Thompson and Mary Tricaso.

As per the city's codified ordinances the commission includes "11 qualified electors of the city who shall neither hold nor be a candidate for the position of council member."

Kline noted that his recommended members represent all wards in the city and include a former commission member, business owners, an educator, and individuals with backgrounds in finance, government and the law.

Ward 3 Councilperson Jonathon Bollas questioned whether the members fairly represented both political parties. Kline assured Bollas that his recommendations included both Democrats and Republicans, but noted there are no additional requirements to be on the commission, including political affiliation, geography or education.

"I can choose anyone throughout the city, but this is a well-balanced group who will look to the betterment of the city," Kline said.

The commission's meetings will be public and it will make recommendations by the next general election day Nov. 2, 2021. Amendments would become effective on Jan. 1, 2022.

