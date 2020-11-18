City expands payment options for public power, water bills

Kent Weeklies

The city of Hudson announces the launch of its new online billing and payment service through Invoice Cloud, offering customers greater flexibility to view and pay their Hudson Public Power and Hudson Water bills.

Additionally, customers will have more choices to pay their bill, including by phone and by text. The new service brings a user-friendly online payment portal that is available 24/7 enabling customers to view and pay bills, check their current balance, schedule one-time and automatic payments, securely store payment information for later use, review up to 24 months of past bills (as they become available), and enroll in paperless billing. Email notifications are sent when the bill is ready to view, just before the due date, and when a scheduled payment is pending.

Creating an account is recommended, however, it is not necessary to view bills and make a payment. The Pay by Phone option is also available 24/7 and is a quick alternative for customers who may not be interested in going online. Customers can simply call 844-956-0404 anytime, enter their account information, and follow the prompts to make a payment or get their latest account balance.

With Pay by Text, customers can stay informed by receiving text notifications about their bill and additionally have the option to respond via text message to make a payment using their default payment method. Customers can enroll in Pay by Text when making an online payment or within their online account. Note if paying with a debit or credit card, a convenience fee of 3% of your total will be charged. If paying by electronic check, a flat rate convenience fee of $3.95 will be charged.

Visit www.hudson.oh.us/Utilities for more information and to access the payment portal.