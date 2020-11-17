Silver Lake Elementary School will be closed Wednesday, principal says

One of the Cuyahoga Falls City School District's elementary buildings will be closed on Wednesday, according to its principal.

Silver Lake Elementary School Principal Hillary Freitag-Geiger said in a Tweet that the building would be shut down on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

She added there would be no Zoom meetings or Google classroom work.

"I will be following up [Wednesday] when I have more information that will help us determine our course of action for Thurs. & Fri. (remote vs. in person)," wrote Freitag-Geiger in the Tweet she posted on Tuesday night.

Her Tweet did not list any reasons for the closure.