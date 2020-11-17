Different look for Hudson's 2020 Christkindlmarkt

Kent Weeklies

Christkindlmarkt, the German holiday market on Hudson’s Clocktower Green, cannot be held this December due to COVID-19 but will return in 2021.

A new event, however, has been created by the Hudson-Landsberg committee, which promotes the city’s sister city relationship with Landsberg, Germany.

Christkindl on Main - by the Christkindlmarkt Committee of Hudson-Landsberg Sister City - will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13.

Here’s what is planned.

KRAMPUS SCAVANGER HUNT: Children age 12 and under can participate in a hunt to find Krampus, a horned Germanic folk figure, who will be hidden in store windows on Main Street and First & Main.

Ten Funko Pop Krampuses will be hidden and children can solve clues to find them.

Forms can be picked up at Destination Hudson and returned there by 4 p.m. Dec. 13. At the end of the weekend, a drawing will be held and 50 participants will have the opportunity to win one of 20 Krampus figures or one of 15 $10 and 15 $5 gift certificates from local businesses.

A VISIT WITH KRAMPUS: Krampus, considered the evil sidekick of St. Nicholas, is returning. But since he cannot wander the Green this year he will be in the Gazebo on the Green to socially-distance meet and greet children and adults. Visitors can have their picture taken with this holiday favorite!

HOLIDAY AND GERMAN MUSIC: Holiday and German favorites will put visitors in the holiday spirit as they stroll the sidewalks of Main Street. Buford T. Hedgehog Productions will broadcast music.

GERMAN WINDOW SCENE: The Hudson-Landsberg committee, with the help of the Hudson Garden Club, will create a German holiday scene in the window of the former Peachtree Southern Kitchen restaurant. It will be among the many decorated window scenes throughout downtown.

Check the Hudson Landsberg Facebook page and website, www.hudson-landsberg.com , for information.