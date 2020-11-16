Lee Eaton students taking classes remotely this week

NORTHFIELD VILLAGE -- Students at Lee Eaton Elementary School will take classes remotely this week due to the high number of staff absences, coupled with a shortage of substitute staff.

"This switch to remote learning is not related to any sort of spread of COVID in the building," said Superintendent Joe Clark in a message sent to district families on Sunday. "Several teachers are either COVID positive or contacts of those who are positive, to the point where we have at least six classrooms that we will be unable to staff. The teacher cases are all the result of community spread, and not spread at school."

The students at Lee Eaton were originally going to continue with the hybrid model this week.

Northfield, Rushwood, and Ledgeview elementary students will continue to attend school five days per week, while students at the Nordonia Middle School and Nordonia High School students will continue to operate under a hybrid model, Clark said.

"As you have undoubtedly seen in the news, community spread of COVID-19 is increasing at frightening rates," Clark said in a Nov. 11 message to families. "While the schools have done a good job providing a safe environment for staff and students, unchecked community spread carries with it the potential to close schools. As a reminder, please continue to model for your children social distancing, avoiding large groups, hand washing and the wearing of face covers."

