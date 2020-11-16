Hudson community shows support for family of child killed in crash

HUDSON — City residents throughout the past week showed their support for the family of a 7-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in the city's downtown Nov.7.

Mass of Christian Burial for Vincent Baran was celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church on Saturday and was followed by interment at Markillie/St. Mary Cemetery.

Mayor Craig Shubert estimated 2,000 to 3,000 people holding balloons and signs lined West Prospect and North Main streets from the church to the cemetery on Saturday to pay their respects to Vincent.

“The outpouring of love for Vinny and his family that we have experienced this past week is a wonderful example of how we come together, when it is truly important, to provide support to our own in times of need," said Shubert. "It is a shining testament to the people of our community."

Various forms of community support occurred during the past week. Throughout the city, residents lit candles and displayed them on their porch for several days in Vincent's memory. Shubert said the street where the Baran family lives was "lined with luminaries," and added Seton Catholic School — where Vincent was a second-grade student — hosted visitation in its chapel on Friday. On Saturday evening, American Fireworks presented a 15-minute fireworks program for Vincent's second-grade classmates.

"The show concluded with a glowing Ironman image, in memory of Vinny and one of his favorite heroes," said Shubert.

