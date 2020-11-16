Hudson school board expected to vote on agreement on old Hudson Middle School

HUDSON – The Hudson Board of Education is expected to vote on a letter of intent with Liberty Development Company at its school board meeting Monday evening.

The school board “desires to explore the potential sale of the Property to Liberty Development Company” in Westlake, according to the legislation before the board.

The school district plans to demolish a part of the former middle school, at 77 North Oviatt St., but leave the section constructed in 1927 in place and sell it for other potential uses. According to information from the district, that part of the building will be used as an education facility for third through fifth grade through June 2021. The district opened its new middle school, which is near the former middle school, this school year.

The school board also is expected to vote on additional compensation to GPD Architects for additional design work related to Hudson Middle School for $212,853 and Lavelli Field for $33,318.

“The additional compensation for Hudson Middle School is most notably due to the increase in size of the original design to accommodate the potential increase in student enrollment while the additional compensation for Lavelli Field is due to additional electrical and fencing design fees,” according to the legislation before the board.

In addition, the school board is expected to vote on the donation of a ¾ acre parcel of land on Stow Road. The land “comprises some wetland and a drainage ditch that runs diagonally across the site with the water flowing from the southwest to the northeast,” according to an Oct. 23 letter sent by Steve Marlow, the district’s business manager, to Superintendent Phil Herman. Marlow added the estimated market value of the land is about $6,000.

Having this parcel “will allow the district to expand its current outdoor learning lab while providing the students an opportunity to further their experience in outdoor education,” Marlow stated in the letter.

The school board meets at 7 p.m. in the Hudson High School media center. The meeting also will be livestreamed. Visit https://www.hudson.k12.oh.us/ for details.

