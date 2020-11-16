Aurora One Fund passes $50,000

Kent Weeklies

As of last Saturday, the One Fund reached 75.6% of the $67,000 goal. To date, 303 cards were returned out of 9,790 mailed. The business drive accounted for $2,715.00 and the residential drive accounted for $ 47,911.00 for a total of $ 50,646.00 and 75.6%.

A second mailing was sent to anyone that donated last year but has not responded this year. This second mailing is done every year on Oct. 15.

If you need a pledge card call the number below and a card will be mailed to you. Contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 111, Aurora Ohio, 44202.

The One Fund, your local community fund, is managed by a group of dedicated public-spirited citizens that are all volunteers. There are no paid executives in this organization. The One Fund has less than a 4% administration cost that covers filing fees, postage and printing cost.

Any questions concerning the Aurora One Fund can be directed to the Executive Director Joe Kotlin at 330-562-7233 or President John Schamader at 330-562- 0248.