Assistance info for Stow residents experiencing power outages

Kent Weeklies

In the aftermath of yesterday's wind storm, some areas of Stow remain without power. The city administration says it has been in frequent communication with First Energy, which is working on the remaining power outages.

Area Stow hotels are offering discounted rates for Stow residents experiencing a lack of heat. Contact them directly if you are in need:

Fairfield Inn and Suites - 330-940-1450

Hampton Inn - 330-945-4160

Home2 Suites by Hilton - 330-835-6400

Courtyard by Marriott - 330-945-9722

Staybridge Suites - 330-945-4180

If you have other needs due to this power outage, such as dry ice to salvage refrigerated food, contact Teresa at City Hall at 330-689-2700.