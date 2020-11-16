Assistance info for Stow residents experiencing power outages
In the aftermath of yesterday's wind storm, some areas of Stow remain without power. The city administration says it has been in frequent communication with First Energy, which is working on the remaining power outages.
Area Stow hotels are offering discounted rates for Stow residents experiencing a lack of heat. Contact them directly if you are in need:
- Fairfield Inn and Suites - 330-940-1450
- Hampton Inn - 330-945-4160
- Home2 Suites by Hilton - 330-835-6400
- Courtyard by Marriott - 330-945-9722
- Staybridge Suites - 330-945-4180
If you have other needs due to this power outage, such as dry ice to salvage refrigerated food, contact Teresa at City Hall at 330-689-2700.