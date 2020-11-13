Tallmadge High School students say 'Leaf It to Us' on Nov. 21

Kent Weeklies

Tallmadge High School Leaders in Action would like to help Tallmadge residents rake leaves to the curb for city pickup on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The group has limited volunteers and may not be able to rake every house, but will try, with veterans, senior citizens, and residents with a disability getting first priority.

To register to have your leaves raked to your curb for city pickup, complete the form at https://forms.gle/tRfjAjrQUdZsPrEK7 OR call Heather Prazer at THS at 330-633-5505 ext. 1076 and leave your name, address, and a phone number for only if there are questions.

This is a free service but monetary donations would be accepted. 100% of proceeds will go to support providing Tallmadge City Schools Christmas Families fundraising efforts.