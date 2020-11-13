Political campaign donations build water well in Africa

Kent Weeklies

Mike Rasor of Stow ran for Summit County Clerk of Courts, promising that a more efficient clerk’s office would free up funds for Summit County’s infrastructure needs. Rasor lost, but an infrastructure project will begin nonetheless — in Kenya.

In October, Rasor said he sensed his odds of winning were not favorable. He asked his donors to stop sending checks to his campaign, and begin sending them to Living Water, a 501(c)(3) organization that builds water wells in Third World countries. The campaign met its goal of raising $6,000, which is the approximate cost to construct a water well.

“We lost the race, but we saved lives in Kenya,” Rasor said. “It’s a net win — and it’s not even close.”

In Kenya and throughout the third world, 840,000 people die annually of diarrhea from a lack of clean drinking water. Globally, women and children spend 200 million hours every day collecting water, often for water that’s already contaminated. As COVID-19 spreads, water is a critical element for hand washing.