Northfield Village family displaced by house fire

NORTHFIELD VILLAGE -- An early morning house fire Thursday in the 100 block of Rosewood Avenue has displaced the three residents living there.

At just before 3 a.m., one of the residents called 911 to report that the house was on fire, according to information from the Northfield Village Fire Department. The first officer to respond reported seeing flames coming out of the back of the home. The three residents there had already evacuated the residence; responding firefighters later were able to rescue their pet cat. No injuries were reported.

When Northfield Village firefighters arrived, they found the two-story home with fire and smoke showing from the side and back of the home. The fire departments in Macedonia, Oakwood, and Valley all provided mutual assistance.

"The home experienced significant fire and smoke damage due to the fire," said Northfield Village Fire Chief Jason Buss. "Currently the home is not habitable, and the residents are staying with other family members."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Buss said. He added that "it does not seem suspicious at this time," and that the home had been undergoing remodeling.

