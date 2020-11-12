Stow police: No bomb found in Echo Hills Elementary School after parents report threat

STOW — Police said no explosive device was found at Echo Hills Elementary School after several parents notified law enforcement early Thursday morning that they received an email saying there was a bomb in the building.

Stow Police Capt. Bryan Snavely said his department and school leaders were contacted shortly after midnight by multiple parents who said they received an electronic communication indicating there was a bomb at Echo Hills.

"Our officers responded and checked the school," said Snavely. "We also coordinated with Summit County Bomb Squad.to search the school and clear it to ensure the safety of the building and the staff."

Snavely added his officers worked closely with school officials to ensure the building was safe to open for classes Thursday morning.

"We coordinated with the school staff so that they could communicate with the parents and explain the circumstance and let the parents know that the building was deemed safe and that school would continue," said Snavely.

Police cleared the scene at Echo Hills at 3:14 a.m., according to Snavely.

He added there was an increased police presence at the building Thursday and the detective bureau is investigating the matter.

"Safety of the schools is a top priority for us," said Snavely.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the detective bureau at 330-689-5770.

