SMFHS Speech and Debate places third in season opener

Kent Weeklies

Things looked different for the Stow-Munroe Falls High School Speech and Debate team as competition is currently virtual, but the Bulldogs still started the year strong.

The team finished third overall at the 60th annual Perry tournament, this out of 43 teams in attendance. The finish was the team's best in at least a decade at the Perry tournament, though data was only readily available through 2010.

Senior Tim Sedor led the way with a first-place individual finish in Congressional Debate, and sophomore Nathan Marotta also advanced to the final round in Congress. Senior Andy Jesson earned second in Lincoln-Douglas debate, and Allie Vale (senior) and Natalie Pigman (sophomore) finished fifth in Public Forum debate.

Junior Connor Powers placed in Humorous Interpretation, and sophomore Jason Folk finished sixth in Dramatic Interpretation. Junior Sarah Schmidt finished fifth in United States Extemporaneous Speaking.

Nine students competed for the team at the recent GlenOak Novice tournament for newcomers. Freshmen Penelope Covey and Lauren Garfield won Duo Interpretation and sophomore Emma LaMantia ended up fourth in Declamation.

The team next competes at Hawken's online tournament. No results were available at press time.