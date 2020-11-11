SMFHS seniors to present original play, 'Connections during Covid!'

Kent Weeklies

This year the seniors at Stow-Munroe Falls High School had to get creative for their senior class play.

Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions placed over school events, the seniors decided to write their own play named "Connections During Covid!" Featuring six vignettes written by Kayla Jones, Casey Jacobs, Sophia Cameron, Alissa Jundi, Morgan Eisaman, and Mya Frame, they each chose their own take on a different relationship in the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown.

Each of the vignettes features around 3-4 seniors and each story isn’t like the other. Due to seating restrictions, live viewing is restricted to guests of the cast and crew, however if you wish to tune into the show, it will be live streamed every performance on the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District Youtube Channel.

Performances will be on Nov. 20 and 2t at 7 p.m. and Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m. to see the work the seniors have put into their show during this time of a global pandemic.