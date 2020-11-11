Macedonia’s Guadalupe detention pond to cost $392,065

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

MACEDONIA – Installation of a water detention pond behind Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Shepard Road is expected to be completed by the end of this year or early in 2021.

At a special meeting Nov. 5, City Council awarded a contract to Fabrizi Trucking and Paving Inc. for $392,065 to dig the pond and install a storm sewer line from the pond to Shepard Road.

City Engineer Joe Gigliotti said 22 bids were received. Fabrizi’s bid came in substantially under the engineer’s estimate of $605,000. He noted the project likely will start later this month and be completed within six weeks.

Residents near the church have experienced stormwater problems for years, and the detention pond is expected to alleviate many of the problems.

“This solution is a long time coming, and hopefully will alleviate a lot of the flooding problems,” said Mayor Nick Molnar, who added the project is funded by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

The city recently took ownership of a 2.9-acre parcel at the rear of Our Lady of Guadalupe to install the pond.

Meanwhile, Finance Director John Veres updated Council on 2020 appropriations and provided preliminary information on 2021 appropriations, while Gigliotti reported on major infrastructure projects which have been completed this year and are planned in the future.

Veres said he plans to have an initial draft of the 2021 budget legislation prepared for Council’s Nov. 12 meeting. Council President Jan Tulley said budget approval is likely in December.

Gigliotti said the 2020 road program was completed under budget, and the surplus money will be carried over to help fund next year’s program. The money comes from a 0.25 percent income tax hike approved by voters in November 2018.

Repaving of the western section of Highland Road and the Crossings at Golden Link access road off Route 8 are complete, and Gigliotti said the city has applied for Ohio Public Works Commission funding to pave Highland Road from Valley View Road to the Twinsburg border.

“We will know next spring whether the OPWC money will be forthcoming,” he said. “If we don’t get the funding, we probably will have to put off that project for a while.”

Gigliotti said other major road projects planned in the next few years are Richmond-Broadway-Shepard-Ravenna intersection reconstruction and improvements at the Highland-Valley View intersection.

The first project will cost about $3.4 million, with $2.7 million coming from federal funds and $684,644 shared by Macedonia, Twinsburg, Oakwood Village and Glenwillow.

Police Chief Jon Golden said the department may hire a new officer or possibly two next year in an attempt to reduce overtime spending. Fire Chief Brian Ripley reported the department recently was turned down for federal grant money, but can apply again in 2021.

Molnar reported negotiations are under way with several unions representing city workers, and those are expected to wrap up within 30 to 45 days.

In news on the Nov. 3 election front, the city’s 5.07-mill renewal levy to fund operations passed by an unofficial count of 2,515 to 1,351. The levy costs owners of a property valued at $100,000 about $36 a year, and that will not increase.

CUTLINE

Courtesy of Macedonia Engineering Dept.

This map shows where a new detention pond will be built to alleviate flooding problems near Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. The pond is behind the church. The red line from the pond to Shepard Road indicates the route of a stormwater pipe.