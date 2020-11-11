Hudson Community First sponsors career panel presentations

Kent Weeklies

Hudson Community First, a local nonprofit promoting positive youth development, sponsors two annual career panel presentations during the school year. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, executive directors Laura Gasbarro and Laura Jones had to rethink the way the program could safely be presented. This year, the presentation was moved to a virtual format and was put together with the help of HCTV.

For the last decade the career panel has been sponsored with a grant from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation and has benefited more than 2,000 high school students during that time.

This year, Gasbarro and Jones tapped Hudson High School and WRA graduates from across the country to videotape themselves with a career panel presentation.

The first presentation is available at https://vimeo.com/476627259/cdeb4c6d6f starting November. Presenters include :

Kathryn Daltorio, PhD-Hudson High grad, Class of 2001 who is a mechanical engineer professor at Case Western Reserve University.

Betsy Novakovich, MSN, RN, CEN-Hudson High grad, Class of 1975 who is the retired Director of Emergency Medicine at NCH North Naples Hospital in Naples, Florida.

Kevin Zak, PHARMD, MBA, BCPS-Hudson High grad, Class of 2003 who is Assistant Director of Business/Finance at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Gregory Gasbarro, MD, MS-Western Reserve Academy, Class of 2003, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon and shoulder specialist in private practice in Baltimore, Maryland at Mercy Medical Center.

Clay Graham, M.SC-Hudson High grad, Class of 2007, an ornithologist who is the lead banner at Kingston Wildlife Research Station at the University of Rhode Island.

These Hudson natives, all in STEM professions offered career path advice to high school students who watched the video. A second career presentation will be ready in February to view.

Hudson Community First offers special thanks to the Burton D. Morgan Foundation for sponsoring this important career program for Hudson area students. For more information or to volunteer to be a presenters, call 330-807-1517.