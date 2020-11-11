Contest to decorate parking meters for holiday season

Kent Weeklies

There's a new holiday feature in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls - Parking Meters on Parade. During the holiday season, downtown visitors will enjoy decorated parking meters and free on-street parking (two-hour limit) courtesy of Parking Meters on Parade sponsors.

"Parking Meters on Parade will be a fun way for the community to get into the holiday spirit," stated Mayor Don Walters. "We hope free parking and the unique decorations will bring more visitors to our beautiful downtown."

The Parking Meters on Parade decorating contest is open to all Cuyahoga Falls businesses, community groups, and residents. The deadline to apply for a parking meter is Thursday, Nov.19. Meters are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Sponsors will be highlighted on their decorated meter. Decorations must be installed between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27 and removed by Jan. 2, 2021. Decorated meters will be photographed the week of Nov. 30. Community members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite meters online. Parking Meters on Parade sponsorships are $20.

For more information about the Parking Meters on Parade contest or to apply for a parking meter sponsorship, visit https://www.cityofcf.com/form/parking-meters-on-parade-applica, email necco@cityofcf.com or call 330-971.8208.