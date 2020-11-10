Visitation, funeral service set for Hudson boy killed in crash

HUDSON — The visitation and funeral service are scheduled for a 7-year-old boy who died after being struck while riding his bicycle last weekend.

Vincent Baran, who lived with his family in Hudson, was killed after being hit by a vehicle on his bike Saturday Nov. 7, in the city's downtown, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office. Vincent was a student at Seton Catholic School.

The vehicle involved in the crash was driven by a 60-year-old woman, according to Police Chief Perry Tabak.

Jody Roberts, the city's communications manager, said the Summit Metro Crash Response Team is handling "the bulk of the investigation," and added she did not know when that work would be completed. A decision on charges against the driver would be made after the investigation is finished, Roberts said.

Vincent's family will host visitation 2-7 p.m. Friday , Nov. 13, in the chapel at Seton Catholic School, 6923 Stow Road, Hudson. Attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limited capacity at the church, Mass of Christian Burial will occur privately at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hudson. The Mass will be streamed at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, on the church’s website at www.stmaryhudson.cc/livestream and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stmaryhudson. Interment will take place privately at Markillie/St. Mary Cemetery in Hudson.

The family suggests memorial donations be made in Vincent's name to Seton Catholic School (www.setoncatholicschool.org) or to the St. Vincent de Paul Conference via check sent to St. Mary Parish, 340 N. Main St., Hudson, OH 44236.

Johnson Romito Funeral Home in Hudson is handling the arrangements.

