Twinsburg superintendent asks families to take COVID-19 precautions as cases increase

TWINSBURG – The superintendent of the Twinsburg City Schools sent a message to district families Monday evening imploring students and parents to exercise greater caution as the number of students and staff diagnosed positive with COVID-19 has increased.

Superintendent Kathryn Powers said that she was told that four students had tested positive for COVID-19, one of them related to the girls varsity soccer team. Two students are siblings, she added. The students are all high school age students, and include two seniors, a junior and a sophomore, all of whom were taking classes in the schools.

Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 9, the district was told that 25 students, most of them high school age, and two staff members were positive for the coronavirus, Powers said.

“We are able to determine that nine individuals are related to our Lady Tigers Varsity Soccer Team,” Powers said. “I can also tell you that a house party occurred in our community on Oct. 31, at which a large number of high school students attended and those in attendance did not practice COVID-19 health and safety protocols.”

Powers asked families to stress to their children “the importance of practicing the COVID-19 health and safety protocols of 6 feet social distance, wearing masks, and frequently sanitizing and/or washing hands with soap and water at all times.”

“I truly understand that we want our students to experience a wonderful childhood and to socialize with their peers outside of school,” Powers said. “However, I believe the results you see…are directly connected to some of the students who attended the house party. I am very concerned that unless we work together and encourage everyone to consistently practice the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, opportunities for athletics, extra-curricular activities, and even on-campus instruction may be in peril.”

Since September, the Twinsburg City Schools has had 46 students and six staff members test positive for COVID-19, with the majority of those cases reported the week of Oct. 12 and later.

Region and state

As of Tuesday, since September:

The Nordonia Hills City Schools has reported 25 student and six staff cases;

The Hudson City Schools have had 24 student and seven staff cases; and

The Solon City Schools have had 15 student and 12 staff cases.

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine said during an afternoon press conference that there are currently more than 2,500 hospitalizations statewide, up from 2,000 hospitalizations on Thursday. A total of 154 hospitalizations were reported in the last 24 hours alone.

On Tuesday, the state announced there were more than 6,500 new cases.

"In Ohio, we are seeing an unprecedented spike in hospital utilization and it is impacting all areas of the state,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff during Monday's press conference. “While we are better prepared with personal protective equipment and physical capacity, what we are seeing now is an increasing demand on our staffing. If we don't control the spread of this virus, we won't be able to care for those who are acutely ill without postponing important, but less urgent, care. We anticipate that this kind of shift could happen in a matter of weeks if trends don't change."

Mike Abrams, president and CEO, Ohio Hospital Association, said the pandemic “is becoming more dire for Ohio as hospitalizations have escalated 350 percent in the past 50 days to 2,533 COVID patients in Ohio hospitals today.”

“Our hospitals are capable of managing capacity needs, but we must stem the spread now,” Abrams said. “This steep climb creates a severe strain on our caregivers who are braving the frontline of this pandemic. We can stop this spread, and we call on Ohioans to join hospitals and caregivers to take action now and do the right thing to slow the spread.”

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com