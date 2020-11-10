Hudson favored Biden in presidential election

HUDSON — After favoring President Donald Trump in the 2016 election, city voters backed President-Elect Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Hudson voters favored Biden by a 4.5% margin (51.1%-46.6%) over Trump in the 2020 general election, according to final, but unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections.

These results contrast with the outcome of the 2016 election, when Hudson voters backed Trump by a 5.5% margin over Hillary Clinton (48.9%-43.4%).

Voter turnout in Hudson in the 2020 election was 82.9 percent (the highest among cities in Summit County) and topped 80 percent in each of the city's four voting wards: 83.04% in Ward 1; 82.47% in Ward 2; 82.97% in Ward 3; and 83.18% in Ward 4.

Biden received more votes than Trump in three of the city's four voting wards. Biden was favored in Ward 1 by a tally of 2,101-1,573, in Ward 2 by a vote of 2,132-2,004, and in Ward 3 by a count of 1,870-1,777, but Ward 4 favored Trump by a tally of 1,787-1,737.

Challenger received more city votes than incumbent in Ohio House race

In the Ohio House District 37 race, Democratic incumbent Casey Weinstein defeated Republican challenger Beth Bigham, who is currently the Ward 4 representative on Hudson City Council. Weinstein previously served as a member of Hudson City Council.

Weinstein said he was "humbled and thankful" that voters in the 37th District had "entrusted me to serve another term as their Rep."

Clean energy, children's health care and veterans' issues are some of Weinstein's top priorities as he heads into a second term in office.

"I plant to focus my work on a clean energy future for Ohio with the repeal and replacement of HB6," stated Weinstein. "I also want to continue my work to expand children's health care access through my bill, Madeline's Law, and my efforts to support our military and veteran families."

He added will continue hosting virtual town hall meetings.

At the Nov. 4 city council meeting (the day after the election), Bigham said the campaigning process allowed her to form "deep relationships with so many folks that I would've never met or come across if it were not for this race."

Bigham also thanked Hudson residents for their support. The unofficial results from the board of elections show that Bigham earned more votes than Weinstein in three of Hudson's four voting wards.

While Weinstein outpaced Bigham in Ward 1 by a tally of 2,000-1,665, Bigham received more votes in Wards 2 (2,068-1,992), 3 (1,879-1,744) and 4 (1,925-1,620).

"I will continue to fight for you on Hudson City Council," Bigham said to residents during the Nov. 4 meeting. "I know so many of you are not happy with administration and even the leadership of this administration and our council. I will continue to work for you and fight for you. I will never give up fighting."

A closer look at City Council race results

In the Hudson City Council race, Nicole Kowalski was the winner of a three-candidate competition to serve as an at-large member for an unexpired one-year term. Kowalski received 5,111 votes, while Sarah G. Norman garnered 4,760 votes and Sherif Mansour tallied 2,801 votes, according to final, but unofficial results from the board of elections.

More: Winner of City Council race raised, spent more than opponents

Kowalski was the top vote-getter in three of the city's four wards in the council race. Here are the ward-by-ward results:

• Ward 1: Kowalski, 1,438; Norman, 1,057; Mansour, 659.

• Ward 2: Kowalski, 1,332; Norman, 1,286; Mansour, 816.

• Ward 3: Norman, 1,235; Kowalski, 1,056; Mansour, 755.

• Ward 4: Kowalski, 1,285; Norman, 1,182; Mansour, 571.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.