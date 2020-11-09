Hudson Council to discuss regulating short-term rentals

HUDSON — Following a large house party that prompted multiple calls to police in October, city legislators will this week discuss regulating short-term rentals such as Airbnbs.

City Council will have a special workshop in a virtual format on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The meeting can be viewed by the public at www.hudson.oh.us/WatchMeetings.

A party on Oct. 10 at a Windsor Road home, described as a short-term rental property on the corner of Doug Avenue, generated several police reports. Police estimated that as many as 400 people attended, with cars parked all over the neighborhood. In one of the reports, police said they responded at 10:50 p.m. to “a very large, loud and out-of-control party” at the home.

Police reported there were cars blocking driveways, mailboxes, intersections, and areas that emergency vehicles need to access. Officers also said they responded to various reports of a fight, an assault and a couple of car crashes related to the party. While police towed cars from the scene, they never entered the home as the use of the property was a civil matter to be worked out between the property owner and the host of the party.

Multiple residents who live near the property spoke to council on Oct. 20 about their concerns.

Linda O'Grady, president of the East Hudson Hills Community Association, described the scene in her neighborhood.

“There was screaming, bottles breaking through the night as many of us sat in our homes in shock, disbelief and fear,” she said.

O'Grady noted there had previously been other house parties involving 50-60 people before the Oct. 10 party involving 400 people.

This party happened in Ward 3. The council member in that district, Skylar Sutton, said, "The real issue with short-term rental regulations, is that we don't have any regulations. This led to a scenario where a property in Hudson has been operating more like a series of house parties, and less like a residence."

Sutton noted traditional short-term rentals such as a bed and breakfast rent by the room and have a property manager on site, but the entire structure at Windsor Road is being rented out without supervision.

Sutton said the administration has researched different approaches the city could take and has assembled a matrix showing the pros and cons of each option. Those ideas will be discussed by council on Nov. 12, and public feedback will be sought on these concepts.

While council discusses a long-term solution to the issue, city manager Jane Howington has recommended placing a moratorium on "certain types of rental activity," said Sutton.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, Council is scheduled to give a first reading to legislation that would establish a 180-day temporary moratorium prohibiting the operation of short-term (less than 30 days) residential real estate rentals within the city.

Residents can sign up to speak online at www.hudson.oh.us/RequestToSpeak by 4 p.m. on Nov. 12. Attendees will then be provided login information to join the Zoom meeting session. Participants will need access to a webcam through their phone, tablet, or computer.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.