'Fill the Bus' campaign collects tons of food

On behalf of The Emergency Assistance Center, thank you for your abundant generosity for our local neighbors in need. Despite students learning remotely and interrupted schedules, the Fill The Bus Food Drive did very well.

This year our community and schools in Nordonia and Twinsburg came together in a collaborative effort to support the cause.

You have provided 14,600 pounds of much needed food for TEAC!

We really appreciated those who dated the cans and boxes before they arrived at the Center.

We also wanted to thank the Twinsburg City School District for sending a box truck with all of the donations from each of their buildings. That was a huge help since we have limited volunteers.

Your donations not only offer food but hope for a brighter tomorrow. Thank you again.

Joyce Hunt, The Emergency Assistance Center executive director