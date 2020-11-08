Hudson Holiday Sharing Drive benefits families in need

Yeji Kim

Correspondent

As the holiday season comes near, so does the Hudson Holiday Sharing Drive. Every year, students, staff and community members organize a donation drive for senior citizens and families in Hudson who are in need of food and supplies during the holidays so they can instead focus on spending time with each other. This year, the collection duration is from Oct. 26 to Nov. 18.

Hudson City School District students are assigned donation items either by school or grade level to provide an equitable variety of what each family will receive.

At the high school level, the National Honor Society, Student Government, Hudson Community First and Key Club are in charge of collecting donations throughout the school day.

Hudson High School students are assigned to donate Ziploc bags, breakfast items, peanut butter, ketchup, shampoo and soap. In the lower grade levels, students drop off items in bins at school.

Evamere and Ellsworth Hill are collecting boxed or bagged side dishes, East Woods Intermediate School is collecting boxed desserts, dental care and non-refrigerated fruit or dessert cups and Hudson Middle School is in charge of canned goods.

Other organizations in the community are involved as well, such as the Hudson Community Service Association, St. Vincent DePaul, Hudson Ministerial Association, Hudson City Services, Hudson Police Department, Hudson Fire Department, P.T.O and Hudson Community Foundation.

While most of the accepted donations are pre-packaged food and sanitary items, due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, an online gift card purchasing option is available for those uncomfortable with donating items in-person. Hudson residents are able to donate through this link: https://igfn.us/form/kC36PQ.

In the 2019 Holiday Sharing Drive, enough goods were collected to donate to 75 families and 25 senior citizens, and the goal this year is to do the same. The donations for each family last year included a full Thanksgiving meal, two to three boxes of non-perishable food, a large bag of cleaning products, personal hygiene products, grocery gift cards and a gas gift card.

Julie Schultz, Coordinator of the Holiday Sharing Drive and social worker in the Hudson City School District, shares her thoughts on the Drive.

“I just want to mention how wonderful the Hudson Community is and how amazed I am each year at the generosity of students, families, staff and community organizations. This program always comes together so well and the success is a result of all of the heart that this Hudson community has. The students do an amazing job of supporting this program each year and I am so appreciative of all involved.”