HCTV Program Schedule: Nov. 9 - 15

Kent Weeklies

• Hudson Community First presents its Virtual Career Panel featuring mechanical engineer Kathryn Daltrioio, PhD; emergency nurse Betsy Novakovich, MSN, RN; pharmacist Kevin Zak, PharmD, MBA; orthopedic surgeon Gregory Gasbarro, MD, MS; and ornithologist Clay Graham, M.SC. You can also view it online at www.vimeo.com/hudsoncommunitytv.

• The HHS Boys Soccer playoff against Jackson last Wednesday was recorded by HCTV crew and volunteers and is shown this week along with playoff games against Austintown Fitch, Walsh Jesuit, and Girls Soccer vs Nordonia, Field Hockey vs Magnificat, and HHS Football vs Warren Harding.

• This week, in honor of Veterans Day, HCTV presents discussions with veterans, the 2010 WRA Veterans program, WWI Memorial Restoration presentation by Chris Bach, and WWI Commemoration ceremony.

• Hudson Heritage Association presents historian Tom Vince discussing “The Railroads of Hudson” since 1851 when Hudson became the first town in Summit County to have a railroad connection. The Cleveland & Pittsburgh Railroad and the Clinton Air Line Railroad are included.

• Hudson City Schools virtually celebrates the opening of the new Middle School with a ribbon cutting presentation and speakers, and then link to a "fly inside" virtual tour at your leisure.

• City Club of Cleveland presents two programs: Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, author, Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All; David Giffels, author, Barnstorming Ohio: To Understand America.

• Forum 360 visits Dr. Juli Slattery of Authentic Intimacy podcast about relationships and reallife questions

• Rotary Club of Hudson presents Genevieve Aguolu, MBBS, MPH, PhD, “The Trials Leading to a Successful Coronavirus Vaccine.”

• North of 60 host Heidi Schweighoefer talks with Chad Hine of the Hine Funeral Home in Twinsburg.

• The Fall Festival Concert of the HHS Orchestras and the HHS Choir concert will air this week.

• HCTV Archives presents the Hudson Fire Department’s 1970 Fuelgas Fire program.

HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, Nov. 9

8 a.m. Middle School Open

9 a.m. HHS Soccer vs Walsh

10:15 a.m. Field Hockey vs Magnificat

Noon Rotary: Vaccine

1 p.m. HHS Soccer vs Austintown

2:30 p.m. HHS Fall Choir

2:45 p.m. HHS Fall Orchestra

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Thrive

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Vaccine

7 p.m. HHS Fall Choir

7:30 p.m. HCF Career Panel

8 p.m. HHS Soccer vs Jackson

10 p.m. Parade of Bands

11 p.m. City Club: Giffels

Tuesday, Nov. 10

7 a.m. HHS Soccer vs Jackson

8:45 a.m. HHS Soccer vs Walsh

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. City Club: Giffels

Noon Field Hockey vs Magnificat

1:30 p.m. HFD Fuelgas 1970

5 p.m. North of 60: Funerals

5:30 p.m. Girls Soccer vs Nordonia

7:15 p.m. HHS Fall Choir

7:30 p.m. HCF Career Panel

8 p.m. Captain Lewis Walker

9:20 p.m. WRA Veterans program

10 p.m. Vet Mary Reinberger

10:30 p.m. Vet Wm. Reinberger

11 p.m. WWI Commemoration

Wednesday, Nov. 11

7 a.m. Captain Lewis Walker

8:30 a.m. Veteran John Krum

9 a.m. WWI Memorial Restoration

10 a.m. WWI Commemoration

11 a.m. WRA Veterans program

Noon Veteran Mary Reinberger

12:30 p.m. Vet. Wm. Reinberger

1 p.m. Veteran Joe Meagher

2:30 p.m. Veteran Ed Lutz

3 p.m. Veteran Jack Spelman

3:30 p.m. Veteran Ed Mailey

4 p.m. WRA Veterans program

5 p.m. Veteran Ralph Day

5:30 p.m. Capt. Lewis Walker

6:50 p.m. Vet. Robert Milner

7:30 p.m. HCF Career Panel

8 p.m. Veteran John Krum

8:30 p.m. Vet. Joe Zapytowski

10 p.m. Rotary: Vaccine

11 p.m. WWI Memorial Restoration

Thursday, Nov. 12

7 a.m. WWI Memorial Restoration

8 a.m. WWI Commemoration

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. Captain Lewis Walker

11:30 a.m. Vet. Joe Zapytowski

Noon HHS Soccer vs Walsh

1:45 p.m. HHS Fall Choir

2 p.m. HHS Orchestra

3:15 p.m. Veteran Ed Mailey

3:30 p.m. Veteran Joe Meagher

5 p.m. North of 60: Funerals

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. HHS Fall Choir

7 p.m. HFD 1970 Fuelgas Fire

7:30 p.m. HHA: Railroads of Hudson

8 p.m. HHS Soccer vs Jackson

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. City Club: Nossel

Friday, Nov. 13

7 a.m. City Club: Giffels

8 a.m. HHS Fall Choir

8:15 a.m. HHS Fall Orchestra

9:30 a.m. North of 60

10 a.m. HHS Soccer vs Jackson

Noon Rotary: Vaccines

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. HCF Career Panel

2 p.m. Field Hockey vs Magnificat

3:30 p.m. 1070 Fuelgas Fire

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Thrive

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. HHS Fall Choir

6:15 p.m. HHS Fall Orchestras

7:30 p.m. HHA: Railroads of Hudson

8 p.m. Field Hockey vs Magnificat

9:30 p.m. HCF Career Panel

10 p.m. ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS Soccer vs Jackson

Saturday, Nov. 14

7 a.m. Girls Soccer vs Nordonia

9 a.m. HHS Soccer vs Walsh

10:45 a.m. Field Hockey vs Magnificat

Noon HHS Football vs Warren Harding

2:45 p.m. HHS Fall Choir

3 p.m. HHS Soccer vs Jackson

5 p.m. Middle School Open

6 p.m. Veteran Jack Spelman

6:30 p.m. Veteran Ed Mailey

7 p.m. HHS Fall Choir

7:15 p.m. HHS Fall Orchestras

8:30 p.m. HHA: Railroads in Hudson

9 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS Soccer vs Austintown

Sunday, Nov. 15

7 a.m. WWI Memorial Restoration

8 a.m. City Club: Nossel

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. North of 60

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. Veteran Ed Lutz

3 p.m. WRA Veterans program

3:45 p.m. Veteran Ed Mailey

4 p.m. Good Day Hudson

5 p.m. Community of St. John

6 p.m. Rotary: Vaccines

7 p.m. Veteran John Krum

7:30 p.m. HHA: Railroads of Hudson

8 p.m. Middle School Open

9 p.m. 1970 Fuelgas Fire

9:30 p.m. HCF Career Panel

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Football vs Warren Hardin