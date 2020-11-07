No school Monday for Miller Elementary in Aurora due to water main break

AURORA -- Students at Miller Elementary School will not be in school, virtually or in-person, on Monday due to a water main break.

According to information provided by the district's website, the buiding still has clean water supplied at the school, but there is an underground leak "somewhere under the building."

Staff will still report for a professional development day, according to information from the school.

The water at the school will need to be shut off; as a result, the restrooms and hand-washing stations cannot be used.

"We also are unable to fix this problem over the weekend because the suspected parts needed to fix it must be ordered and will not arrive until Monday," according to information from the website.

Students should be able to return Tuesday..