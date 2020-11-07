Fourteen Twinsburg students, staff member positive for COVID-19

TWINSBURG -- Fourteen students and a faculty member with the Twinsburg City Schools have tested positive, with six of those cases connected with the girls high school varsity soccer team.

According to a notice sent to families on Saturday, the district was notified on Friday that a preschool student, a kindergarten student, a second grade student, a third grade virtual student, a seventh grade student, a 10th grade student, four 11th-graders, and four 12th-graders, have tested positive for the coronavirus. In addition, a faculty member at Twinsburg High School on the RBC campus also has tested positive that day. The third grade student has been taking classes virtually; the other students are all on-campus students.

The Twinsburg Lady Tigers soccer team played Strongsville Tuesday in the Division I regional semifinal game at Pat Catan Stadium; Twinsburg ultimately lost 4-0. The team had defeated Walsh Jesuit 2-1 Oct. 29 in the Division I district semifinal at Conway Memorial Stadium.

"Friday was not a very good day in the Twinsburg City School District, as related to the spread of COVID-19," said Superintendent Kathryn Powers. "I implore everyone to do what we all can do to stop the spread of this virus. Please continue to encourage your children and each other to practice the safety protocols of 6 feet social distance, wearing masks, and frequently sanitizing and/or washing hands with soap and water at all times."

As of Saturday, there have been 39 students and six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the week of Sept. 7. The week of Nov. 2 saw the highest number of recorded COVID-19 cases, with 18 total cases the district was notified about this week. The previous highest total was 10 cases, reported to the district the week of Oct. 12.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press conference that in the past two days, health officials have reported close to 5,000 new positive coronavirus cases each day, the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period to date. In addition, there are currently 2,075 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 which is a 55 percent increase in hospitalized patients compared to two weeks ago. Of the hospitalized patients, 541 people are in intensive care. The previous record for intensive care admissions was 533 in April.

"This virus is flaring up, and we have to push it down - the economy depends on it," said DeWine. "If the virus continues to aggressively spread, people will lose confidence in their ability to safely go to stores, restaurants, and other businesses. If we want to keep our economy moving, we must all live with this virus and we must all be more careful."

Health data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health revealed today that all 88 counties in Ohio are now considered "high incidence" as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to today's updated Ohio Public Health Advisory System map, 56 counties are currently rated as having a very high risk of exposure and spread (Red Level 3), up from 43 counties last week. This represents the highest number of Red Level 3 counties since the launch of the advisory system in July. As of today, 86 percent of Ohioans are living in a Red Level 3 county.

The Public Health Advisory System set up by the state uses a four-color coding system to rank counties in Ohio by their risk level. The levels, from least to most severe, are yellow, or level 1, orange, or level 2, red, or level 3, and purple, or level 4.

