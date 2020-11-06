New Summa facility to open in 2021 on Fishcreek Road in Stow

STOW – A new medical building is under construction and should be opening in the spring.

A two-story Summa Health Stow-Kent Medical Center building is planned for 3825 Fishcreek Road with an entrance across from Aldi and is anticipated to finish mid-May with a planned opening in June, according to Shannon Kew, public relations strategist of Summa Health. The cost of the project is $22 million.

The 56,700-square-foot building on 6.35 acres would have services that include urgent care, imaging, LabCare Plus, imaging with x-ray, bone density and mammography, behavioral health, cardiac testing, pulmonary function testing, infusion center, internal medicine, OB/GYN, urology, urodynamics, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology and pulmonology, Kew said.

The Summa building is on schedule with a soft opening in May and ready to go in June with full operations, said Mayor John Pribonic.

“The Summa building brings in a lot of great paying jobs that translates into an excellent tax base,” Pribonic said.

The residents can use the urgent care center for any emergencies that come about, Pribonic said.

The Summa building is built on the site of former homes of Leona Farris and two other Black families who moved into Stow in 1954 and were the first Black families in the city.

“At this time, we are in discussions with the family, the Stow Historical Society and others on ways to recognize those who previously owned the land,” Kew said.

The building sits at an angle for a reason. Ray Minotas of Perspectus Architecture requested a variance for a triangular section of the front of the building which protrudes into the 80-foot setback requirement. Hasenstab Architects is another firm involved in the project for Summa. Civil Engineer Mike Wohlwend is overseeing site development.

Council approved a variance that permits the closest part of the building to be located at 37 feet from the Fishcreek Road right-of-way.

“This was done on Summa's part to move the building closer to the street and further from the residential area,” according to Rob Kurtz, director of planning and development for the city of Stow.

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com