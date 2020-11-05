'Quality' of schools will continue with renewal of two levies

STOW – The school district will be able to continue its day-to-day operations after voters passed two renewal levies.

Stow-Munroe Falls School District Superintendent Tom Bratten said the funds will go toward the day-to-day operations of the schools such as staffing, technology, utilities and classroom supplies.

Issues 37 and 38 will generate $11.1 million annually for the operations of the school district all at a zero tax increase for the residents, Bratten said.

The levies combined are 11.14 mills and revenue for the district is $389.90 a year on a $100,000 valuation of a home in Stow and Munroe Falls.

“Our success is due in large part to the outstanding parents, staff and volunteers within our schools and community,” Bratten said. “We appreciate their support and the support of our community.”

The support of the voters will help to “maintain the high quality of life we all cherish here in the Stow-Munroe Falls community,” Bratten said. “Thank you voters.”

Voters approved the two school levies in the Nov. 3 election according to final but unofficial results from the board of elections.

Voters approved Issue 37, a levy renewal for the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District for 6.53 mills for a period of 10 years, with 14,340 (65%) for the levy to 7,741 votes against (35%). In Portage County 33 were for the levy and 30 against. Collection would begin in 2022.

Issue 38, also a levy renewal for the SMF schools for 4.61 mills for a period of 5 years, was also approved by voters, with 14,682 (67%) in favor to 7,350 (33%) against. In Portage County (Issue 21) 37 were for the levy and 26 against.

The levies are renewals and homeowners should not see an increase in their property taxes for these levies.

The two levies combine for 18% of the school’s general fund revenue for the schools. The total of $11.1 million annually from both levies is for operations of the schools which covers teacher salaries, benefits and student materials among other expenses, according to treasurer Trevor Gummere. The monies will be distributed to the general fund to pay for the daily operations of the district.

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com