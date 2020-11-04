Tallmadge students winners in 2021 Safety Kids Calendar contest

Marsha McKenna

Kent Weeklies

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announces the winners of the 2021 Safety Kids Calendar contest, the 19th year of the contest.

This year was a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with seven Summit County schools and 326 students submitting posters. Last year, over 1,200 students from 15 different schools participated.

“Thank you to everyone who participated. I know this year has been difficult for teachers, students, and families. My heartfelt thanks go out to each and every one who was able to take part,” said Walsh.

This year’s grand prize winner is Lily Headley, a sixth grader at Schrop Intermediate School. Lily’s poster told kids to be their own beautiful bird and not give in to Peer Pressure. Lily’s creativity and message won the judges over.

The awards ceremony, usually held at the Akron-Summit County Main Library, was held virtually on Oct. 28. Walsh. along with emcee Tim Daugherty from WONE-FM and WAKR-FM, conducted the event for the 54 winners and their families.

Walsh added, “With all we have been through this year, it was such a joy to see these posters and the creativity. There were so many outstanding depictions of my 12 safety rules. I was so impressed and proud to celebrate their work.”

In addition to the 12 Ways to Stay Safe, the contest includes two additional categories called “Prosecutor Picks”. This is the second year six additional posters were chosen for either their humor or creative message.

Each of the first-place posters will be featured in the 2021 Safety Kids Calendar and on billboards throughout Summit County. Winning posters were submitted from the following schools: Schrop Intermediate, Springfield Junior High School, Bolich Middle School, Tallmadge Middle School, Our Lady of the Elms, Roberts Middle School, and Nordonia Middle School.

Rule: Say NO To Gangs

3rd Place: Brianna Byrley, 7th Grade, Tallmadge Middle School

Rule: Don’t Smoke or Vape

3rd Place: Reese Frisbee, 8th Grade, Tallmadge Middle School

Honorable Mention: Zachary Lunsford, 7th Grade Bolich Middle School

Rule: Safeguard Your Personal Information Online – Think Twice Before You Post

Honorable Mention: Evan Gergely, 6th Grade, Tallmadge Middle School

Rule: Never Tell Anyone You Are Home Alone

2nd Place: Paige Koberlein, 7th Grade, Tallmadge Middle School

Honorable Mention: Olivia Skinner, 7th Grade, Roberts Middle School

Rule: Say NO To Unwanted Touch

3rd Place: Cassie Bishop, 6th Grade, Tallmadge Middle School

PROSECUTOR’S PICKS – Creative Message Category

Nina Manion, 6th Grade, Tallmadge Middle School

Michelle Kersey, 6th Grade, Bolich Middle School

PROSECUTOR’S PICKS – Humorous Category

Helena Pete, 7th Grade, Roberts Middle School

Ariana Parianos, 6th Grade, Roberts Middle School