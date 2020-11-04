Stow police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

A Samira Road man reported Oct. 23 that someone fraudulently charged two online purchases totaling approximately $475 to his credit card account. The man said one of the purchases, diet supplements valued at about $175, was delivered to his home. Police said the man was told he could return the package to the U.S. Postal Service as fraudulent. The man said the card provider canceled the card and requested he file a police report so that the provider could investigate and reimburse the charges.

Fraudulent charges reported: A Graham Road man reported Oct. 22 that someone in California charged about $125 in online purchases to his bank card. The man said the bank reimbursed the money. The man also said he discovered the names of two people who had purchased items fraudulently delivered to at least one Sacramento address. Police said they investigated further and learned one of the individuals once lived in Kent and may have had a criminal history, but they closed the investigation due to a lack of adequate evidence.

Benefits applied for: An Atterbury Lane man reported discovering Oct. 20 that someone used his personal information to fraudulently apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance after he received a letter from the Ohio Department of Job and Family services notifying him that the assistance had been denied due to the agency being unable to verify his identity.

A man reported Oct. 23 that someone cut down a maple tree in his front yard in Dayton Avenue’s 3500 block during the previous two days and left it on the nearby Summit Metro Parks Bike and Hike Trail. The man said someone also left a political sign in his front yard.

Theft

Purse stolen from vehicle: A Kent woman reported someone stole her purse containing a wallet, bank card, medical insurance card and driver’s license from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked outside a business in Graham Road’s 3000 block during the later afternoon or evening Oct. 22. The woman said the bank card had been used to make purchases of unspecified amounts at unknown locations and she had contacted the bank and had it canceled.

Suspects seen on video: A Darke County man reported Oct. 20 that someone stole some change from his vehicle while it was parked outside a Steels Pointe Drive hotel during the night. The man said he believed the vehicle had been locked, but police said hotel security video showed two unknown males entering the vehicle after finding a door unlocked at about 6 a.m.

Bicycle stolen: A man reported someone stole an approximately $40 bicycle from his yard in Liberty Road’s 2400 block during the evening Oct. 19.

Money taken from account: A Stow woman reported Oct. 19 that after someone posing as a tech support employee for a company called, she gave access to her phone to the person who then transferred $100 from her bank account.