Munroe Falls extends contract with Kimble for trash pickup

MUNROE FALLS – The city council Nov. 3 unanimously approved a resolution to renew the city’s contract with Kimble Companies for trash collection.

The city has a three-year contract with Kimble that expires in February 2021, said Mayor James Armstrong. The city council authorized the mayor to enter into the first renewal option of the contract at an increase based on the Consumer Pricing Index at the end of the year, which would probably be around 2%.

Customers should look for a price increase in March, Armstrong said. The new contract extension will last for one year and there is an option for another year renewal after that.

“We’ve had such good service from Kimble it would have been a bigger issue if we tried to change,” Armstrong said.

When Armstrong was running for office, the previous garbage collector was the biggest complaint, he said. The city rarely receives complaints about garbage now, he added.

Armstrong said it helps that Kimble is an Ohio company and they respond quickly when someone has an issue.

Munroe Falls awarded an exclusive residential refuse and recycling collection contract March 1, 2018 with Kimble Recycling & Disposal Inc.

They provided different options such as Single Bag Service for low volume customers.

Residents received a 96-gallon dark green cart for trash and a 65-gallon bright green cart for recycling.

With all service options, except the Single Bag Service, bulky items are collected on the regular scheduled collection day and include items such as stoves, empty hot water tanks, washers, dryers, furniture and 4-foot lengths of carpet. All mattresses, box springs and upholstered furniture contaminated with bed bugs must be wrapped and sealed in plastic. The large items should be placed at least 3 feet from the carts.

Curbside full service for a 95-gallon cart or 65-gallon cart or without a cart was $17.50 per month or $52.50 per quarter in 2020; Setback full service for any of the three services was $28 per month or $84 per quarter. Senior discounts applied for any of those services.

The Curbside Single Bag Service with recycling was $3.20 per month and $9.50 per quarter. Without recycling there was no monthly fee. The bags have to be purchased separately at $42 for 10 bags.

