Macedonia, Northfield Center renewals approved

Staff Report

Voters in Macedonia and Northfield Center Township overwhelmingly approved renewal levies, according to final but unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections.

Neither measure will result in an increase in taxes.

City voters approved Issue 20 by a margin of 4,405 to 2,678, or about 62% to 38%. The issue is a 5.07 mill renewal of a real estate tax that has been on the books to fund city operations since the 1960s.

The five-year levy generates about $650,448 annually at an effective rate of 2.3 mills, according to Finance Director John Veres.

Township voters approved Issue 35 by 2,274 to 1,072, or about 68% to 32%. The measure is a renewal of a 1.4-mill levy for construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads and bridges. It will generate more than $220,000 annually, which is nearly 50% of the service department’s total budget.

According to officials, the funds are utilized to pay for a variety of vital maintanance and repair activities, including the recently completed Springwood and Natalie road reconstruction project.

According to Township Administrator Steve Wright, there are two other road levies on the books – one for 0.36 mills which brings in $58,892 per year and one for 2.42 mills which brings in $108,974 a year.

