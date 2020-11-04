Kowalski picked for Hudson Council, charter amendments approved

Staff Report

HUDSON — Voters have picked Nicole Kowalski to fill the unexpired term of Dr. J Danial Williams, who resigned from his at-large city council seat in March. Kowalski's term will expire Dec. 7, 2021.

According to final, but unofficial results, Kowalski got 5,111 votes in the three-way race, beating Sarah Norman, who had 4,760 and Sherif Mansour, who received 2,801 votes.

The election was set after Council was unable to reach a consensus on any of 18 applicants for the vacancy. Per the charter, a special election was thus required to fill the seat.

City voters also approved four proposed charter amendments that appeared on the ballot as Issues 16, 17, 18 and 19.

Issue 16, approved 8.895 to 3,326, clarifies the number of affirmative votes council needs to suspend the three-reading rule for voting on legislation and calls on council to “seek to achieve broad geographical representation” when considering appointments to city boards, commissions and committees.

Issue 17, approved 9,919 to 2,219, requires that council ensure each of the four wards in the city is represented by at least one member of the city planning commission.

Issue 18, approved 9,498 to 3,001, requires that any increase in maximum net density “in any zoning district for any dwelling type” must be approved by six of the seven members of council.

Issue 19, approved 7,676 to 3,469, includes numerous provisions and clarifications to city functions, including changes to requirements for publication of notices.

For more information on the proposed charter amendments, visit https://www.hudson.oh.us/ 1007/Charter-Review-Commission.