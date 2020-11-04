Cuyahoga Falls school, library, charter issues approved

Staff Report

Voters have approved renewal levies for the Cuyahoga Falls City School District, the Woodridge Local School District, as well as a renewal levy for the Cuyahoga Falls Library and an amendment to the city charter, according to final, but unofficial results from the Siummit County Board of Elections.

Voters approved Issue 36, a five-year renewal of a 7.9-mill levy for operating expenses, by a margin of 12,801 to 8,161, or about 61% to 39%. The tax issue generates $5.7 million annually, which is about 10% of the district's general fund operating budget, according to Superintendent Dr. Todd Nichols. The levy costs $222 annually per $100,000 property valuation.

Woodridge Local School District voters approved Issue 43, the renewal of a 2.09-mill levy for 10 years for operating expenses, 5,910 to 4,173, or about 59% to 41%. The levy is the smallest one that the district has on its books and generates a little more than $1 million per year, said District Treasurer Tom Morehouse. The levy costs $64 per year per $100,000 property valuation.

Both the Cuyahoga Falls and Woodridge school levies expire at the end of 2020.

Voters also approved Issue 45, a five-year renewal of a 1.9 mill levy for the Cuyahoga Falls Library, by 14,136 to 6,862, or about 67% to 33%.

Laura Searle, the library’s fiscal officer, said the five-year levy was last approved in March 2016 and generates $1.374 million per year, which is 48% of the facility’s revenues.

The tax issue helps pay for operational expenses of the library such as salaries, utilities, programming, and materials. The library will continue to receive property tax money on this levy through the end of 2021, according to Searle, who noted the levy would have to be renewed by the end of 2021 to ensure uninterrupted collection of funds. The levy expires December 2021.

City voters also approved Issue 13, an amendment to the city charter, 15,302 to 7,856, or about 66% to 34%.

The amendment makse the City Council representative on the planning commission a non-voting member and will add a seventh member to the commission. That seventh member, as with six of the seven current members of the planning commission, would be appointed by the mayor and approved by the majority of City Council.

Contact the newspaper at fallsnewspress@recordpub.com.