School, dispatch center issues win approval by voters in Stow, Munroe Falls

Staff report

Voters in Stow are in support of the city joining a regional dispatch center, with 58% casting votes in favor the the change.

With all the precincts counted, the final but unofficial results from the Summit County Board of Elections show Issue 23 receiving 10,352 votes in favor and 7,552 votes against - 58% to 42% respectively.

The proposed resolution asked voters if the city of Stow be authorized to enter into an agreement to transfer control of the Safety Services Communication Center from the city to a regional dispatch center for the purpose of providing safety services communications.

Issue 37, a levy renewal for the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District for 6.53 mills for a period of 10 years, was approved with 14,273 (65%) for the levy to 7,715 votes against (35%).

Issue 38, also a levy renewal for the SMF schools for 4.61 mills for a period of 5 years, was also approved by voters, with 14,611 (67%) in favor to 7,325 (33%) against.

Both school levies were winning in nearby Portage County precincts but results were not final yet in that county.

Issue 22, a local option in Stow 1-B only to permit the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by Meijer Gas Station #307, at 4303 Kent Road, Stow, was approved by 437 votes for and 191 against.

All results must be certified by the Summit County Board of Elections.