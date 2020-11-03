Building projects soar in Aurora in September

by Ken Lahmers Correspondent

AURORA – Residential building activity soared in the city in September, with building permits issued for projects valued at $6.26 million. That followed a slow August, with projects valued at $1.98 million.

In September, building department statistics show that permits were issued for nine single-family homes worth $5.58 million, additions were valued at $260,000, alterations at $135,700, garages at $106,750, decks at $100,724 and utility buildings at $81,000.

There were no commercial or industrial project applications submitted to the city in September.

August’s figures show permits were issued for four single-family homes valued at $1.82 million, alterations valued at $51,500, decks at $77,244, utility buildings at $17,271 and above-ground pools at $12,300.

Only one permit was issued for a commercial project – a coffee bar at Artisan Collective at Aurora Farms Premium Outlets valued at $15,000.

The following numbers of licenses were issued: September – 31 for general work, seven for electrical, three for plumbing and two for heating-air conditioning; August – 25 for general work, five for electrical, three for heating-air conditioning and two for plumbing.

Building department revenue totaled $137,023 in September and $76,620 in August. The breakdown is as follows:

September – building permits/miscellaneous, $21,872; licenses, $4,300; impact fees, $7,720; state fees, $219; miscellaneous, $4,900; completion deposits, $8,400; and topography deposits, $90,000; August – building permits/miscellaneous, $18,273; licenses, $35,000; impact fees, $3,860; state fees, $188; miscellaneous, $5,300; completion deposits, $5,500; and topography deposits, $40,000.

