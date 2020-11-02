Non-resident Twinsburg workers get break on fitness center rates

by Ken Lahmers Correspondent

TWINSBURG – After City Council’s Oct. 27 approval, non-residents who work in the city will be able to buy fitness center memberships at the same rate that residents pay.

Parks-Recreation director Derek Schroeder said the proposal was made to potentially increase fitness center membership and help local companies improve their employees’ health and wellness.

Those eligible must pay municipal income tax to the city, and the employee membership rate applies only to an individual membership – not the worker’s entire family – and proof of taxpayer status must be provided at the time of registration.

Out-of-town employees of local firms can begin receiving the resident rate as of Jan. 1, 2021.

The current individual rate for residents is $276, with a family of two paying $348, a family of three paying $432 and a family of four paying $504. An additional $84 is charged for each family member over four.

The current senior individual rate for residents is $252, the senior couple rate is $324 and the senior plus rate is $180. The other categories of membership are Reminderville/township residents and non-residents, with those rates being higher than for city residents.

The approved ordinance allows the membership fees to be increased by no more than 3 percent annually upon recommendation of the parks-rec director and approval of the mayor.

OTHER BUSINESS

Council authorized the city engineer to prepare and submit an application for an Ohio Public Works Commission capital improvement program grant for reconstruction of White Oak and Birchwood drives. The project is estimated to cost $430,000, with a 50 percent grant being sought.

City engineer Amy Mohr said improvements would consist of full-depth pavement replacement. She explained Phase 1 construction of the streets in 1968 was done with 6-inch concrete that has since been milled with asphalt surface added.

“Due to the integrity of the concrete – age and reduced thickness – once the asphalt surface is removed, the construction vehicles will be too heavy for the pavement to support, so replacement of the entire pavement cross-section is required,” she said. “The resurfacing of Phase 2 is not part of this application.”

Council OK’d allowing retiring Assistant Police Chief Robert Gonsiewski to keep his service weapon in commemoration of “his outstanding and dedicated service with the city.” He served with the police department for 31 years.

His last work day was Oct. 30, but with accrued time off, his official retirement date will be Jan. 8, 2021. Mayor Ted Yates said Gonsiewski was Twinsburg’s first officer to serve on Summit Metro SWAT, the city’s first K9 officer handler and its first assistant chief.

Yates reported Michael Brown has been hired as the city’s human resources director, replacing the retiring Kolette Woloszynek, whose last day will be Nov. 6.

Finance director Sarah Buccigross reported income tax collections are down 8.5 percent – or about $1.75 million – so far this year. Finance committee chairman Scott Barr said the city has spent about $900,000 of its $1.6 million in coronavirus relief funds.

Law Director David Maistros reported the annexation of Twinsburg into the Summit Metro Parks levy district is expected to be approved by Summit County Probate Court, but city residents likely won’t be required to start paying the 2-mill property tax until Jan. 1, 2022.

Schroeder reported toned-down Christmas lighting at City Hall is planned this year while officials consider purchasing permanent lighting for future years. Lighting this year will be placed on the front lawn and along the rooftop of the building.

Councilman Sam Scaffide reported the planning commission recently OK’d a final site plan for a leasing office at Whitewood Apartments on Trivue Circle and a lot split/consolidation for Weatherchem Corp. on Highland Road.

