Two-vehicle Brimfield crash closes intersection for hours

Staff Report

BRIMFIELD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Tallmadge and Sandy Lake roads on Monday afternoon, an OSHP dispatcher said.

The dispatcher said the crash was reported at 2:06 p.m. and the intersection was not reopened to traffic until about 4:50 p.m.

Two people were taken to a hospital, the dispatcher said, but she did not know how serious the injuries were.

Additional information was not immediately available.