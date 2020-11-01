HCTV Program Schedule: Nov. 2 to 8

Kent Weeklies

• The November edition of Good Day in Hudson welcomes Scott Reid, visiting his dad Kirk Reid and, to salute Veterans Day and Honor Flights, veteran George Ducas. Tom Vince tells of WRA ’43 alum and WWII veteran Valentine Fries, and Liz Murphy shares What’s Happening in Hudson in November.

• Hudson City Schools virtually celebrates the opening of the new Middle School with a ribbon cutting presentation and speakers, and then link to a "fly inside" virtual tour at your leisure.

• Hudson Library & Historical Society virtually welcomed author Dr. Keith Campbell who discusses his book The New Science of Narcissism: Understanding One of the Greatest Psychological Challenges of Our Time – and What You Can Do About It.”

• City Club of Cleveland presents two programs: “From Protests to Political Power” discussing this racially polarized time in history and what the political realm can become; and “Ranked-Choice Voting (RCV) and the Future of American Elections”. RCV allows voters to rank their choices among as many of the candidates as they want, and no candidate is declared the winner until one receives more than 50% of the votes.

• Forum 360 host Leslie Ungar discusses why this election REALLY is the most important election in our lifetime with Professor David B. Cohen, Interim Director of the Bliss Institute.

• Rotary Club of Hudson presents Hillary O’Connor Mueri, Candidate for Ohio Congressional District 14.

• State of Mind Hudson offers “Increasing Developmental Assets in Children” with Melissa McCain and Meadow Newton of Akron Children’s Hospital sharing forty ways to work with children and adolescents to increase their resiliency skills, coping skills and other positive abilities.

• North of 60 presents a new guest, Chad Hine of the Hine Funeral Home in Twinsburg.

• Ohio Supreme Court Judicial Candidates Forum, sponsored by the Ohio Debate Commission, with all four candidates for the two Ohio Supreme Court seats on the ballot.

• Gail Royster is interviewed by Kathryn Sines for the Looking Back: Hudson’s Oral History series.

• The Fall Festival Concert of the HHS Orchestras and the HHS Choir concert will air this week.

• Last Friday’s HHS Explorers playoff game against the Warren G. Harding Raiders is shown through the week. If HHS won and moves further into the playoffs, Friday’s game will be shown at 10:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

• The Community of Saint John celebrates All Saints Day with a moving service of lessons, hymns and theological reflection.

HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To stream the HCTV channels and view archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

