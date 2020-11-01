Aurora installing new water line on East Pioneer; detours in place

Kent Weeklies

The city of Aurora is installing a new water line on East Pioneer to replace a 1920s line, and construction work is continuing with detours in place. The road is currently one-way, westbound only, until mid-November. Contractors are working on weekends when possible in an effort to complete the work before winter weather arrives.

The road is being rebuilt in places and will be repaved as part of the water line project. The current road is narrow and the large equipment required for this project does not provide for adequate safety if the road remains two-way during construction. Detours are necessary to ensure the safety of the public and workers. The city is asking motorists to exercise extreme caution and to not travel eastbound on East Pioneer, as some drivers have been attempting.

The remaining work includes connecting 50 residences to the new water line, installing new aprons, finishing stormwater and drainage work, and paving the road. Police are directing traffic through the zones, especially during the morning hours.

The project should be completed by the beginning of December.