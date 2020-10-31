Council member wants to make Tallmadge welcoming to all through resolution

TALLMADGE - Council member at-large Michael Carano Oct. 8 introduced a resolution professing Tallmadge as a “Welcoming Community” but a council member proposed an amendment.

“Professing Tallmadge a 'Welcoming Community' through a resolution is a continuation of what has historically been best about Tallmadge, was and now is, one exhibiting the kind and welcoming nature of its citizens,” Carano said.

Tallmadge was an important stop on the Underground Railroad before the Civil War, he said.

“Hiding slaves was against the law, but who could not agree that it was the right thing to do?” Carano said. “This resolution would be in the same spirit of welcoming the stranger that our ancestors expressed in the 19th century.”

All demographic studies show trends that the U.S. population is changing, and just as Italian and Irish, German and Eastern European were welcomed in the late 19th century and early 20th century, sometimes only after decades of being marginalized in some places, the Tallmadge community is changing today, he said.

“We now have citizens of backgrounds different than the European continent in the past,” Carano said. “I have witnessed that openness in my experience of living here for nearly 40 years, and I think we should champion that openness for all who consider making Tallmadge their home.”

Carano said the resolution would let the world know that Tallmadge is prepared for the changing demographics of the United States and supports the immigrant, the people of color, even those of a different sexual orientation because the city represents the best of what is human — “love of neighbor as ourselves.”

“Though accused of my resolution being political, which it is not, personal impetus for the resolution stems from my growing up with a mentally challenged brother named Denny, who was often teased and harassed by other children,” Carano said. “I got in a few scraps to protect him as a young boy. I think my sense of protecting those who are different stems from all my loving brother taught me, even if indirectly.”

Residents see people in Tallmadge from different cultures, maybe a woman in a hijab or the smell of Eastern spices in the culinary delights of new neighbors, he said.

“Not unlike those who came last century or the one before, we welcome the diversity and know it adds to the wealth and character of our fair city,” Carano said. “Unlike the discrimination against the Muslim Rohingya of Myanmar, or the discrimination against the Nepali population in Bhutan, we in Tallmadge act differently. Just as the runaway slave was welcomed, the immigrant seeking a better life on our shores is welcomed. Those from afar have always been the way America has grown and prospered. We ourselves are diverse and does not that add to the richness of our community?”

Council member Dennis Loughry proposed adding an amendment at the Oct. 22 meeting.

"All I've seen in 40 years of living here is us being a welcoming community to everyone," Loughry said. "I think the resolution as it is worded, makes me think we have not been as welcoming as we could have been in the past."

The amended version would revert the resolution to a second reading at the Nov. 12 meeting.

“My hope is that declaring ourselves a Welcoming Community will let those seeking a home in our great city that they are welcome, regardless of race, place of origin and even sexual orientation,” Carano said. “I hope council passes this to exemplify who we are as a community.”

