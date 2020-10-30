What voters will see on their Nov. 3 ballot
Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for the General Election. In addition to the presidential race, there are county, state and federal races and county and local issues to decide.
Voting locations will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For information on voting and polling place locations, contact the Summit County Board of Elections at 330-643-5200 or visit the website at https://www.summitcountyboe.gov/.
An * indicates the incumbent in that race.
Summit County Executive
Ilene Shapiro (D) *
John Chapman (R)
Summit County Fiscal Officer
Kristen Scalise (D) *
Jay Iula (R)
Summit County Clerk of Courts
Sandra Kurt (D) *
Mike Rasor (R)
Summit County Sheriff
Shane Barker (R)
Kandy Fatheree (D)
Summit County Engineer
Alan Brubaker (D) *
Summit County Prosecutor
Sherri Bevan Walsh (D) *
Michael Washington (R)
U.S. House of Representatives - District 13
Tim Ryan (D) *
Christina Hagan (R)
Michael Fricke (L)
State Senator - District 28
Michael Downey (R)
Vernon Sykes (D) *
State Representative - District 36
Matt Shaughnessy (D)
Bob Young (R)
Summit County Council - District 6
Jerry E. Feeman (D) *
Tyler Roberts (R)
State Board of Education - District #5
Christina Collins
Lisa Woods *
Justice - Ohio Supreme Court
Sharon L. Kennedy *
John P. O'Donnell
Justice - Ohio Supreme Court
Jennifer Brunner
Judi French *
Judge - 9th District Court of Appeals
Julie A. Schafer *
Betty Sutton
Judge - Common Pleas Court
Tammy O'Brien *
Judge - Common Pleas Court
Kelly L. McLaughlin *
Judge - Common Pleas Court
Alison McCarty *
Judge - Common Pleas Court
Mary Margaret Rowlands *
Judge - Common Pleas Court
Christine Croce *
Judge - Common Pleas Court
Joy Malek Oldfield *
Judge - Juvenile Court
Linda Tucci Teodosio *
Judge - Domestic Relations
Katarina Cook *
Kani Hightower
Judge - Probate Court
Elinore Marsh Stormer *
Issues
Issue 47 is a request to renew a 0.8-mill levy and to approve an additional 0.4 mills for the Akron Zoo "to maintain and operate existing facilities and to expand educational programs and physical facilities in order to continue to provide zoological park services and facilities," according to the ballot language.