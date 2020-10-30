What voters will see on their Nov. 3 ballot

Kent Weeklies

Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for the General Election. In addition to the presidential race, there are county, state and federal races and county and local issues to decide.

Voting locations will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For information on voting and polling place locations, contact the Summit County Board of Elections at 330-643-5200 or visit the website at https://www.summitcountyboe.gov/.

An * indicates the incumbent in that race.

Summit County Executive

Ilene Shapiro (D) *

John Chapman (R)

Summit County Fiscal Officer

Kristen Scalise (D) *

Jay Iula (R)

Summit County Clerk of Courts

Sandra Kurt (D) *

Mike Rasor (R)

Summit County Sheriff

Shane Barker (R)

Kandy Fatheree (D)

Summit County Engineer

Alan Brubaker (D) *

Summit County Prosecutor

Sherri Bevan Walsh (D) *

Michael Washington (R)

U.S. House of Representatives - District 13

Tim Ryan (D) *

Christina Hagan (R)

Michael Fricke (L)

State Senator - District 28

Michael Downey (R)

Vernon Sykes (D) *

State Representative - District 36

Matt Shaughnessy (D)

Bob Young (R)

Summit County Council - District 6

Jerry E. Feeman (D) *

Tyler Roberts (R)

State Board of Education - District #5

Christina Collins

Lisa Woods *

Justice - Ohio Supreme Court

Sharon L. Kennedy *

John P. O'Donnell

Justice - Ohio Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner

Judi French *

Judge - 9th District Court of Appeals

Julie A. Schafer *

Betty Sutton

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Tammy O'Brien *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Kelly L. McLaughlin *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Alison McCarty *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Mary Margaret Rowlands *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Christine Croce *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Joy Malek Oldfield *

Judge - Juvenile Court

Linda Tucci Teodosio *

Judge - Domestic Relations

Katarina Cook *

Kani Hightower

Judge - Probate Court

Elinore Marsh Stormer *

Issues

Issue 47 is a request to renew a 0.8-mill levy and to approve an additional 0.4 mills for the Akron Zoo "to maintain and operate existing facilities and to expand educational programs and physical facilities in order to continue to provide zoological park services and facilities," according to the ballot language.