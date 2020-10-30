What Hudson voters will see on their Nov. 3 ballot

Marsha McKenna

Kent Weeklies

Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for the General Election. In addition to the presidential race, there are county, state and federal races and county and local issues to decide.

Voting locations will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For information on voting and polling place locations, contact the Summit County Board of Elections at 330-643-5200 or visit the website at https://www.summitcountyboe.gov/.

Here is a quick look at what Hudson voters will see on their ballot. An * indicates the incumbent in that race.

Hudson Council At-Large

Nicole Kowalski

Sherif Mansour

Sarah G. Norman

Summit County Executive

Ilene Shapiro (D) *

John Chapman (R)

Summit County Fiscal Officer

Kristen Scalise (D) *

Jay Iula (R)

Summit County Clerk of Courts

Sandra Kurt (D) *

Mike Rasor (R)

Summit County Sheriff

Shane Barker (R)

Kandy Fatheree (D)

Summit County Engineer

Alan Brubaker (D) *

Summit County Prosecutor

Sherri Bevan Walsh (D) *

Michael Washington (R)

Summit County Council - District 3

Louis G. Berroteran (D)

Gloria J. Rodgers (R) *

State Representative - District 37

Beth Bigham (R)

Casey Weinstein (D) *

U.S. House of Representatives - District 14

Dave Joyce (R) *

Hillary O'Connor Mueri (D)

State Board of Education - District #5

Christina Collins

Lisa Woods *

Justice - Ohio Supreme Court

Sharon L. Kennedy *

John P. O'Donnell

Justice - Ohio Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner

Judi French *

Judge - 9th District Court of Appeals

Julie A. Schafer *

Betty Sutton

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Tammy O'Brien *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Kelly L. McLaughlin *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Alison McCarty *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Mary Margaret Rowlands *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Christine Croce *

Judge - Common Pleas Court

Joy Malek Oldfield *

Judge - Juvenile Court

Linda Tucci Teodosio *

Judge - Domestic Relations

Katarina Cook *

Kani Hightower

Judge - Probate Court

Elinore Marsh Stormer *

Issues

Issue 16 is a proposed charter amendment which reads: "Shall the proposed revisions to Article III, Section 3.05, of the Charter of Hudson related to the powers of Council in order to clarify the required number of votes to suspend the three-reading rule for voting upon legislation and to seek to achieve broad geographical representation for Council’s appointments to boards, commissions, and committees, as recommended by the 2020 Hudson Charter Review Commission, be adopted?"

Issue 17 is a proposed charter amendment which reads: "Shall the proposed revisions to Article IX, Section 9.01, of the Charter of Hudson related to the Planning Commission’s composition, its members’ terms, ward representation of its members, and being subject to the state open meetings law, as recommended by the 2020 Hudson Charter Review Commission, be adopted?"

Issue 18 is a proposed charter amendment which reads: "Shall the proposed revision to Article IX, Section 9.02 of the Charter of Hudson prohibiting any increase in the maximum net density in any zoning district for any dwelling type unless it is formally changed in the text of a regulation or the zoning map, and requiring such change to be adopted by at least the affirmative vote of six (6) members of Council, as recommended by the 2020 Hudson Charter Review Commission, be adopted?"

Issue 19 is a proposed charter amendment which reads: "Shall the proposed amendments to Section 3.02, 3.08, 3.09, 3.10, 3.11, 3.13, 4.03, 5.01, 5.02, 5.03, 5.04 (former 5.03), 5.05 (former 5.04), 5.06 (former 5.05 re-numbered), 6.04, 7.01, 7.04, 8.03, 8.04, 8.06, 8.07, 9.04, 9.05, 9.06, 10.01, 11.01, 12.01, 12.02, 12.03 and 13.02 of the Charter of Hudson, as recommended by the 2020 Hudson Charter Review Commission, be adopted?"

Issue 47 is a request to renew a 0.8-mill levy and to approve an additional 0.4 mills for the Akron Zoo "to maintain and operate existing facilities and to expand educational programs and physical facilities in order to continue to provide zoological park services and facilities," according to the ballot language.