Stow Schools Foundation to raffle Distance Learning Toolkit

As 2020 has forced many students to learn from home, Stow Schools Foundation wants to help. Raffle tickets are available now through Nov. 20 for a Distance Learning Toolkit which includes the essential tools your student needs to make the best of their virtual learning experience.

Purchase a $25 raffle ticket and support the students and educators of the Stow-Munroe Falls Schools. The toolkit has a total value of over $1,300 and includes:

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex Alpha 2-in-1 13.3" QLED Touch-Screen Laptop

HP - ENVY 5070 Wireless Laser Printer

Audio Technica Wireless Headphones

Logitech Wireless Mouse

Purchase four or more tickets and get the chance to be entered into an additional drawing for a golf package for four at Silver Lake Country Club! The drawing will be on Nov. 21 and all proceeds will go toward SSF's mission of scholarships for students and educators. Visit Stow Schools Foundation website at info@stowschoolsfoundation.org, Facebook or http://go.rallyup.com/c991b5 to purchase your tickets.

Sponsors include Western Reserve Hospital, Berkshire Hathaway Simon & Salhany Realty and Audio Technica.