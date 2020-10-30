City asks for council's support for new playground

STOW – A replacement for SKiP Playground at the City Center Complex was set aside during the COVID-19 pandemic as the budget and safety forces became a priority.

Council brought back the topic of building a new playground on city property at its Oct. 22 meeting with support for a playground but not a splashpad.

“It’s been on the back burner all year given the COVID pandemic occurring,” said chief of staff Nicholas Wren.

The city has addressed many of the park issues during the summer in spite of limited funds and would look at funds outside of the city budget to pay for the playground, Wren said.

“Before the mayor goes out to raise funds, the administration needs assurance that council is on board with the project so if they [public] donate funds, the project can move forward,” Wren said. “We’ll work together to make this happen. We can’t fundraise and then not utilize those funds.”

Mayor John Pribonic said he wants to get 100% support from council for the playground. He said the city could update council monthly.

“I want to move forward,” Pribonic said. “This is a great thing. I need them.”

First Energy gave the city $160,000 and earmarked it toward something at the City Center Complex. Businesses pledged money toward a playground before COVID-19 and are still on board, Pribonic said.

“But everything came to a screeching halt,” Pribonic said. “Nothing has occurred since March. We still have plans and donors out there. I appreciate any input.”

The playground committee has a final plan that needs reviewed since it’s been on hold since presenting at the community Pizza Palooza event in January, Pribonic said. The playground committee will meet and tie in with the park board in the future.

“We have to dust the plan off and pick up where we left off,” Pribonic said. “There will be an update to council. We’re not starting at ground zero, but I need council’s commitment.”

Pribonic said he would like a resolution of support from council to send a message to the public that they want to do it. Businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19 but he hopes they can still support the project.

“We’re doing well this year handling our finances and are cautiously optimistic for 2021,” Pribonic said. “Businesses are cautious about 2021. If they can’t donate this year, how can they help in the future? But we want no pressure on them.”

Council members Steve Hailer (Ward 3) and Mario Fiocca (Ward 4) met with the mayor and Wren.

“It’s a feel good opportunity for the community,” Fiocca said. “We need to make sure we’re keeping an eye on the ball for the needs of the other parks in the city. Not everything can be addressed in one year but we’re making incremental improvements.”

It is a possibility the playground could be there next spring but a lot has to happen, Hailer said.

“We need to develop a better relationship with the Park & Recreation Department Board,” Hailer said. “I think it’s possible we could play with grandkids next spring.”

Hailer said the plan would be to just replace SKiP park which is a high demand by the public.

“I’m all in favor of getting something done in the middle of town,” Hailer said.

Council member Jeremy McIntire (at-large) said there was no sense in moving forward on the playground project if the city didn’t have approval by council. He also said the Park & Recreation Department Board is “underutilized.”

“Let the park board have the final and ultimate approval before it comes before council,” McIntire said.

McIntire said he was not in favor of a splashpad because of limited use in Northeast Ohio. He wanted to know total costs, maintenance costs and how maintenance would be done.

“I want to see the final plans,” McIntire said.

Hailer is gathering questions council has and how they would like to see the project move forward.

