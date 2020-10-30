Organizers envision Nordonia Unity Week as annual event

NORDONIA HILLS — If the school district community did not know the recently-formed Nordonia Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council before, it should be acquainted after Nordonia Unity Week Oct. 26-30.

“It is actually the first event to introduce the Council,” said Council member Sheryse Henderson, who chairs the Council’s National Events Committee.

District Superintendent Dr. Joe Clark said Friday that he is pleased with the way the week went.

“I was very impressed,” he said. “This will be an annual event. First of all, I think the NDEIC, the group that put it together, was just incredibly organized and I was very, very impressed with our students and staff and community coming together to support it.”

The NDEIC formed earlier this year and has been meeting since June.

“The NDEIC is a committee of parents and administrators whose mission is to ensure that students of color are able to thrive academically and socially without barriers presented by prejudice and racial discrimination,” Clark wrote in a recent column published in the News Leader.

The column includes an outline of the district’s sometimes contentious history when it comes to race, including a complaint that the parents of an African-American student filed with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights in 1993, as well as steps the district has been taking in more recent years and continues to take to avoid repeating the past, most recently the formation of the NDEIC.

“[NDEIC] Committees focusing on policies and procedures, school culture, hiring practices, professional development, curriculum, national events, and community outreach are researching and advising the district in their respective areas,” wrote Clark.

Henderson, who is pastor of Faith Fellowship Church in Macedonia, said the timing for Unity Week was intentional.

“The purpose of Unity Week is to get ahead of the election to make sure that we celebrate diversity and to understand that no matter what the outcome of the election is, that we are one as Knights of Nordonia,” she said.

The first day of Unity Week, Oct. 26, there was a community-wide reading of the book “We're Different, We're the Same,” featuring Sesame Street characters.

Oct. 27 was the signing of a “Unity Pledge” by students and families, which says, “I pledge to stand up to all forms of injustices whether they come in the form

of bullying or racism.

“I will not sit silently in the face of injustice and intolerance.

“I will do my best to be a change agent by treating everyone fairly and kindly —

even those who are not like me.

“I will not stand by while someone is being hurt or bullied. I know that it is

my responsibility to immediately tell an adult.

“I believe that school should be a safe zone and will do my part to keep it

safe, healthy and happy.

“I believe that it will take each and every one of us to make a change. I am

that change!”

On Oct. 28 and 29, students took part in an art project in which each school made a paper chain, decorating the links and writing on them what unity means to them.

“And then they are to link these chains all across the building to remind us we are one,” said Henderson.

Also on Oct. 29, Clark read the book “I'm Like You, You're Like Me” on the Good Knight Nordonia Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GoodKnightNordonia.

On Oct. 30, the winners of the Unity Week creativity contest were announced (see sidebar). Henderson said that students could create a project in one of three categories — art, spoken word or essay — that addressed a Winston Churchill quote, “Diversity is the one true thing we all have in common. Celebrate it every day.”

“The question was what do you think Churchill meant by this and how can we as a community celebrate our diversity?” said Henderson.

Clark said he believes this is a time when the message of Unity Week is especially needed.

“I think we see a nation that maybe is more combative than it’s been in a long time and for us to remember that we’re one Nordonia and we’re all here for the same purpose. I think it’s very important,” said Clark.

Go to https://www.nordoniaschools.org/NDEIC.aspx for more information about the Nordonia Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.

