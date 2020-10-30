Nordonia students are winners in county's Safety Kids Calendar contest

Kent Weeklies

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announces the winners of the 2021 Safety Kids Calendar contest, the 19th year of the contest.

This year was a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with seven Summit County schools and 326 students submitting posters. Last year, over 1,200 students from 15 different schools participated.

“Thank you to everyone who participated. I know this year has been difficult for teachers, students, and families. My heartfelt thanks go out to each and every one who was able to take part,” said Walsh.

The awards ceremony, usually held at the Akron-Summit County Main Library, was held virtually on Oct. 28. Prosecutor Walsh. along with emcee Tim Daugherty from WONE-FM and WAKR-FM, conducted the event for the 54 winners and their families.

Walsh added, “with all we have been through this year, it was such a joy to see these posters and the creativity. There were so many outstanding depictions of my 12 safety rules. I was so impressed and proud to celebrate their work.”

In addition to the 12 Ways to Stay Safe, the contest includes two additional categories called “Prosecutor Picks”. This is the second year six additional posters were chosen for either their humor or creative message.

Each of the first-place posters will be featured in the 2021 Safety Kids Calendar and on billboards throughout Summit County.

Winners from Nordonia Middle School are:

Rule: Say NO To Gangs

2nd Place: Taylor Adkins, 8th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

Rule: Don’t Do Drugs

Honorable Mention: Lillian Baker, 8th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

Rule: Don’t Smoke or Vape

1st Place: Mia Mellino, 8th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

Rule: Safeguard Your Personal Information Online – Think Twice Before You Post

3rd Place: Jaslyn Schalmo, 7th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

Rule: Don’t Talk To Or Go With Anyone You Don’t Know

Honorable Mention: Ava Stele, 7th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

Rule: Never Tell Anyone You Are Home Alone

1st Place: Emily Renner, 8th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

3rd Place: Ava Kolettis, 8th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

Rule: Never Play With Guns

2nd Place: Ava Poploski, 8th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

3rd Place: Hailey Wright, 8th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

Honorable Mention: Carley Rapp, 8th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

Rule: Don’t Use Alcohol

2nd Place: Marissa Buettner, 8th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

Rule: Stop Bullies In Their Tracks – Always Tell An Adult

3rd Place: Isabella Gizzo, 7th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

Rule: Violence At Home Is Never Okay – Your Home Should Be A Safe Place

2nd Place: Avrey Paunkas, 7th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

Rule: Say NO To Unwanted Touch

1st Place: Tegan Brown, 7th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

2nd Place: Riley Tyson, 8th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

Honorable Mention: Tyler Puma, 8th Grade, Nordonia Middle School

PROSECUTOR’S PICKS – Humorous Category

Isabella Monaco, 8th Grade, Nordonia Middle School