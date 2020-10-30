Water pressure dropped for some residents in Munroe Falls

MUNROE FALLS – Residents around 8 p.m. Thursday night may have noticed water pressure was low.

Although the city didn’t receive any calls, Mayor James Armstrong said two council members were contacted, and council president Chris Ritzinger reached out to the mayor.

The city has two water towers but the South Water Tower near Heather Knolls is under repair and is empty until the work is completed. Armstrong said because of structural issues the work took longer but is scheduled to be completed before Thanksgiving if the weather cooperates. The South Tower, which holds a million gallons of water, will then be filled, tested, emptied and refilled.

The water pumps that fill the North Water Tower on Gaylord Drive are running more than normal and couldn’t handle refilling the tower, Armstrong said. The North Tower wasn’t being filled high enough to maintain water pressure throughout the city.

“There was low pressure, and it would have hit everybody eventually so we were able to get on it relatively quickly,” Armstrong said.

Munroe Falls has two main pumps and an emergency pump and one was down. Scheduled repair work on the pumps can’t be done until the water tanks are taken care of, Armstrong said. The city has bids for the work on them.

“The water towers have to be working and in good condition before we do the pumps,” Armstrong said.

Director of public services James Bowery worked on the pumps and there haven’t been any issues reported Friday, Armstrong said.

“Bowery stayed there most of the night so it would kick back on,” Armstrong said.

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com