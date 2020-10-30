List of candidates on Nov. 3 ballot in Cuyahoga Falls, Silver Lake
Voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for the General Election. In addition to the presidential race, there are county, state and federal races and county and local issues to decide.
Voting locations will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For information on voting and polling place locations, as well as congressional, state senate, state house and county council districts, contact the Summit County Board of Elections at 330-643-5200 or visit the website at https://www.summitcountyboe.gov/.
Here is a list of candidates that will appear on the ballot for voters in Cuyahoga Falls and Silver Lake. An * indicates the incumbent in that race.
Summit County Executive
Ilene Shapiro (D) *
John Chapman (R)
Summit County Fiscal Officer
Kristen Scalise (D) *
Jay Iula (R)
Summit County Clerk of Courts
Sandra Kurt (D) *
Mike Rasor (R)
Summit County Sheriff
Shane Barker (R)
Kandy Fatheree (D)
Summit County Engineer
Alan Brubaker (D) *
Summit County Prosecutor
Sherri Bevan Walsh (D) *
Michael Washington (R)
U.S. House of Representatives - District 14
Dave Joyce (R) *
Hillary O'Connor Mueri (D)
U.S. House of Representatives - District 13
Tim Ryan (D) *
Christina Hagan (R)
Michael Fricke (L)
State Senator - District 28
Michael Downey (R)
Vernon Sykes (D) *
State Representative - District 34
Emilia Sykes (D) *
Henry Todd (R)
State Representative - District 36
Matt Shaughnessy (D)
Bob Young (R)
State Representative - District 37
Beth Bigham (R)
Casey Weinstein (D) *
Summit County Council - District 2
Al Gates (R)
John Schmidt (D) *
Summit County Council - District 3
Louis G. Berroteran (D)
Gloria J. Rodgers (R) *
Summit County - District 4
Jeff Wilhite (D) *
State Board of Education - District #5
Christina Collins
Lisa Woods *
Justice - Ohio Supreme Court
Sharon L. Kennedy *
John P. O'Donnell
Justice - Ohio Supreme Court
Jennifer Brunner
Judi French *
Judge - 9th District Court of Appeals
Julie A. Schafer *
Betty Sutton
Judge - Common Pleas Court
Tammy O'Brien *
Judge - Common Pleas Court
Kelly L. McLaughlin *
Judge - Common Pleas Court
Alison McCarty *
Judge - Common Pleas Court
Mary Margaret Rowlands *
Judge - Common Pleas Court
Christine Croce *
Judge - Common Pleas Court
Joy Malek Oldfield *
Judge - Juvenile Court
Linda Tucci Teodosio *
Judge - Domestic Relations
Katarina Cook *
Kani Hightower
Judge - Probate Court
Elinore Marsh Stormer *